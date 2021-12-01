Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Trading Up 7.2%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.27. Approximately 2,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 400.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.27%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $7,541,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $27,255,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $3,057,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.