AppCoins Trading Up 2.9% This Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $20.91 million and approximately $168,336.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,425,245 coins and its circulating supply is 244,425,244 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

