Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

