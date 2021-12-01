Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.79. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

