Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO Purchases $19,965.33 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice acquired 8,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $19,965.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.