Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO Purchases $19,965.33 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice acquired 8,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $19,965.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
