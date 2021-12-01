Arbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

