Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

