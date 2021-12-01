Arion Trading Up 23.5% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $42,972.57 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00071285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.59 or 0.07961813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.50 or 0.99892864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,081,646 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

