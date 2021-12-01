ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Holdings Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 95.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.79 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.65.

