Arnhold LLC Makes New $15.76 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 142,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,000. Sony Group makes up about 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SONY stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.97. 5,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,034. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

