Arnhold LLC Purchases 2,413 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 2.5% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.80% of Golub Capital BDC worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 5,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,381. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.