Arnhold LLC Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arnhold LLC lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Amundi purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after buying an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. 44,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

