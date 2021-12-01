Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $34.85

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $37.69. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 4,409 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

