Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

