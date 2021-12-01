Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.71.

Shares of ABG stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $161.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,422. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $112.76 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.