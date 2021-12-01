ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. 5,753,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.