Asset Dedication LLC Buys 184 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 552,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

NYSE:DHR opened at $321.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

