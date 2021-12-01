Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.21.

