Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 192,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,467,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.06 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day moving average is $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

