Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $301.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.