Asset Dedication LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 869.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 960.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.