Asset Dedication LLC Sells 25 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $455.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

