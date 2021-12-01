Asset Dedication LLC Sells 274 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 87.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 115.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $135.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

