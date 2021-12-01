Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Update

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the October 31st total of 109,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAX stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Astrea Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

