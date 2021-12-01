Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $897.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. Research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $949,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

