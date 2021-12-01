Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff Sells 6,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $547,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

