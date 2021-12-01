AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Up 11%

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.36 and last traded at $70.36. 7,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 303,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,100.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,672 shares of company stock worth $2,521,905. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AtriCure by 14.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 72.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

