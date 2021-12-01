Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 319.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $346.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

