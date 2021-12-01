Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $53,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,927,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 151.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,825,000 after purchasing an additional 165,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $408.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $248.41 and a 12-month high of $427.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

