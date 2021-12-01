Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

