Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 3.59.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

