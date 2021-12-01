Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 89.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597,033 shares of company stock valued at $396,562,782. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.79.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

