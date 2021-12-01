Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,914 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,060 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $254.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

