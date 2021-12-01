AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 130,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 882.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in AutoNation by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

