Autonio (NIOX) Reaches One Day Volume of $864,577.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $864,577.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00095014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.01 or 0.07948664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,311.08 or 1.00141970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars.

