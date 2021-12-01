AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Up 110.5% in November

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the October 31st total of 149,200 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

