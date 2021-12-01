AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $48,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.25.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $238.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.05. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $247.45. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

