Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $408.69

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 408.69 ($5.34) and traded as low as GBX 403.55 ($5.27). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.39), with a volume of 21,816 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of £128.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 434.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 409.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

