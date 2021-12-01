Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $10.36 on Friday, hitting $284.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,405. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.96. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after buying an additional 393,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after acquiring an additional 294,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

