AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $167.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). As a group, analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

