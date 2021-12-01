aWSB (aWSB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $230,807.81

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.76 or 0.00064628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $230,807.81 and $58,468.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aWSB has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.14 or 0.07985226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,394.67 or 0.99952918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

