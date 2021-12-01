AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,566 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.50% of AxoGen worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $397.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

