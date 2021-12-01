Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYLA. TheStreet lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

AYLA opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

