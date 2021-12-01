B. Riley Trims BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Target Price to $27.00

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. BioVie has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie during the first quarter worth $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie during the second quarter worth $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioVie during the first quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 267.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

