BaaSid Achieves Market Cap of $9.74 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $300,400.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.00245246 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

