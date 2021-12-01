Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,168,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.78. 43,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

