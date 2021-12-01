Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading Up 6.3%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 1,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 315,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $906.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.
Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
