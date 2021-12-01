Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading Up 6.3%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 1,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 315,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $906.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

