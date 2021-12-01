Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.