Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

