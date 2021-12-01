Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 45.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $287,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $951.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

